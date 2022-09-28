The Hillcrest Lutheran Academy Comets boys soccer team defeated the Crookston Pirates at home, on Sept. 27, by the score 5–0. At 25 minutes, Emil Boe took in a beautiful pass up the middle from Mateus Gjerme and scored. Two minutes later, Isak Ostevold placed a shot in the upper right corner of the Pirate net off an assist from Boe. At 33 minutes, freshman Drew Fischer was taken down in the box and the Comets were awarded a penalty kick, but the resultant shot was not on frame and the opportunity was lost. Five minutes into the second half, Rolf Fluge scored off an assist from Nathan Aanes. Two minutes later, Ostevold scored his second goal of the contest off an assist from Gjerme. The Comets final goal of the game came at 57 minutes. Boe scored off an assist from Ostevold.
Senior captain, Cole Peterson, collected his third shut out of the season stopping four shots on goal by the Pirates.
“The Comets saw excellent defense today from David Azjon and Matthew Knutson, limiting the Pirate attacks on the Comet net,” observed Comets coach Rod Jensen.
Hillcrest, now 7-3-1, travels to East Grand Forks, on Sept. 29, for an evening conference game under the lights.
