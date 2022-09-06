On the road, on Sept. 2, the Hillcrest Comets football team moved the ball, but had a hard time stopping the Verdale Pirates, in a 56-27 loss.
The Comets opened up the scoring, as quarterback Erik Bjorndahl found Gabe Swedenberg for a five-yard touchdown pass.
Verndale answered back with a pair of touchdowns and two-point conversions to lead 16-6 after the first 12 minutes of the game.
Another 16 points from the Pirates gave them a 32-6 halftime advantage.
After Verndale opened up the third with a scoring drive, Evan Lindgren got loose for a 77-yard touchdown run. Later in the quarter, the Pirates scored once more to lead 44-12 going into the final frame.
Both sides would score twice more. Lindgren scored his second of the game and Bjorndahl hit Leo Nordick for the two-point try. Following a Verndale TD, Bjorndahl connected with Swedenberg on a 20-yard touchdown pass. The extra point by Mathias Gjerme was good. With less than a minute left, the Pirates capped off the night with one final touchdown.
Lindgren had 225 yards on the ground, to go along with his two scores. Bjorndahl was 14-29 for 164 yards and Swedenberg was his top target, finishing with 132 yards on 11 catches.
Cole Peterson had 11 tackles and Micah Bermel had 9, for Hillcrest.
“We played hard from start to finish, just didn’t make the plays when they mattered,” stated Hillcrest coach Korey Fry. “Missed tackles and penalties really hurt us. Defensively, we struggled all night getting off the field.”
The Comets, 0-1, return to action, on Sept. 9, at home against the Hancock Owls.
