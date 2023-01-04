Hillcrest cruises past NCE/U-H

Looking to remain undefeated on the season, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team started strong and never looked back, in a 74-39 victory over Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdahl.
“Our first 14 minutes might have been the best basketball we played together thus far,” stated Hillcrest coach Ryan Garvin. “We had six guys go for five or six points with two other guys getting in the scoring column in the first half. We moved the ball well and finally had a game where we knocked down shots - 7 of 12 from the three-point line and 10 of 13 in the paint.”
Hillcrest won the rebounding battle (49-21) and also did a stout job of limiting NCE/UH to one and done possessions.
Noah Brumfield led the Comets with a double-double, 17 points and 10 rebounds.. Erik Bjorndahl netted 11. Preston Berge ended with 10 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Knutson had six points, seven rebounds and at least seven deflections. Luke Christensen had eight points and seven rebounds. Ethan Swedberg and Gabe Swedenburg each had seven rebounds.
“It was great to be able to give a lot of guys reps tonight. Cohen Draxten played well for us tonight off the bench scoring 6 in the second half,” said Garvin. “We need to continue to handle the ball better in the half court and make some better decisions in our half court offense, but it's great to finally see who we are after 15 days off. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg will be another great test for us as we seek to understand where we are in our discipline mentally,”
