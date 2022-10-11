The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen, on Oct. 08, in their last regular-season game, by the score of 8-2, in Melrose. Three minutes into the contest, Abram Ness scored off an assist from Emil Boe attacking the right side. Eight minutes later, Ness scored again off an assist from Isak Ostevold. Midway through the first half, the two teamed up again with Ness scoring his third goal of the game off another assist from Ostevold, attacking the right side goal line. At 32 minutes, Ness launched a rocket from 25 yards, it was blocked by the Melrose keeper, but Ostevold was there for the goal off the rebound. The Dutchmen responded with a goal from an unmarked midfielder at 35 minutes. With two minutes left in the half, a hustling Ness battled for the ball on the left goal line and gained control. He placed the ball into the box to Ostevold who scored, ending the half with the Comets up 5-1.
Eleven minutes into the second half, Ness was taken down in the box and awarded a penalty kick, in which he converted for his “haul” goal of the game. Six minutes later, senior Nathan Aanes placed a beautiful corner kick into the box, Ostevold was there for the blast into the back of the Dutchmen net. At 60 minutes, Rolf Fluge scored off an assist from Boe. With ten minutes remaining, the Dutchmen scored the final goal of the game, ending all scoring with the Comets up 8-2.
The Dutchmen had 8 shots on goal compared to the Comets 14.
“We wanted to finish the regular season strong and I was pleased with the work effort from several of our players from the start of the game,” observed Comets coach Rod Jensen. “We had players make some mistakes, but we talked about them at half and I believe we learned some important lessons that will help us in postseason play. Central defenders Maxton Anderson and Mathew Knutson worked hard throughout the contest. Right defender, Elias Skjelbred did an excellent job controlling the Dutchmen’s attack on the right side of the field.”
The Comets now 11-4-1, will host Pelican Rapids, in first round playoff action, on Oct. 13.
