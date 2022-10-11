Attacking

Comets Mathias Gjerme looks to cross the ball from the wing, in a contest earlier this season. Gjerme and the Comets have the top seed for the Section 8A West playoffs. 

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

The Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team defeated the Melrose Dutchmen, on Oct. 08, in their last regular-season game, by the score of 8-2, in Melrose. Three minutes into the contest, Abram Ness scored off an assist from Emil Boe attacking the right side. Eight minutes later, Ness scored again off an assist from Isak Ostevold. Midway through the first half, the two teamed up again with Ness scoring his third goal of the game off another assist from Ostevold, attacking the right side goal line. At 32 minutes, Ness launched a rocket from 25 yards, it was blocked by the Melrose keeper, but Ostevold was there for the goal off the rebound. The Dutchmen responded with a goal from an unmarked midfielder at 35 minutes. With two minutes left in the half, a hustling Ness battled for the ball on the left goal line and gained control. He placed the ball into the box to Ostevold who scored, ending the half with the Comets up 5-1.



