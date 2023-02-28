Hillcrest girls advance at the expense of Battle Lake

In Section 6A girls basketball playoff action, on Feb. 27, the No. 6 seeded Hillcrest Comets picked up a 68-36 home victory over the No. 11 seeded Battle Lake Lady Battlers.
The Comets used a solid first 18 minutes, as they led 30-14 at the break.
“We got off to a fast start and played really well out of the gate,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark. “I thought we did a nice job crashing the offensive boards, giving us multiple looks at the basket and the girls did well hustling after loose balls. I thought we came ready to play and played a really good game on both ends of the floor.”
Four players were in double figures for the Comets. Madi Ballweg had 15 points and seven assists. Ella Knutson provided 13 points and six rebounds, Elsa Retlaff also had 13 points with five rebounds and Lizzy Olstad poured in 11 points.
Laney Frost had nine points to lead Battle Lake.
Hillcrest, at 19-8, will travel to take on the No.3 seed in Breckenridge, on Mar. 2.
Battle Lake saw their season came to a close with a final record of 5-22.
