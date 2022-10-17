Meeting up for the third time of the season and with an opportunity to advance to the section title game, the Fergus Falls Otters and Hillcrest Comets girls soccer teams put on a show for spectators, on Oct. 15. When the dust cleared, it was the Comets who came away with a 2-1 overtime victory.
Fergus had a couple of grade A chances over the first 20 minutes of the game but could not capitalize. It was Hillcrest who got on the board first as Lisa Blom scored at the 29 minute mark.
That score would hold into halftime and for much of the second half.
The Otters knotted up the game in the 75th minute, as Ella Starzl had a nice arcing shot that beat the Comets goaltender, Hannah Radzwill.
Neither side could get a lite score and the contest headed into overtime.
With just a few minutes remaining in the first 10 minute frame, Hillcrest was awarded a free kick that was just to the side of the 18 yard box. Marie Oy delivered a gem of a strike that went into the upper corner and propelled the Comets to the section title game.
“Congratulations to Hillcrest, they played a very good game,” mentioned Otters coach Ben Jurgens. “The 2022 Fergus Falls Otters girls team was a great group of kids. They were a talented group but most importantly, they were a really fun group to be with, the coaching staff will miss them.”
Fergus Falls finished their season with a 10-8 record.
Hillcrest is now 7-9 and will take on Saint Cloud Cathedral, on Oct. 18, for a chance to advance to the Class A State Tournament. The two sides will play at 7:30 p.m., in Sauk Centre.
