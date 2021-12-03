Hillcrest girls' basketball downs Ashby

The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team hosted Ashby Thursday with the Comets outpacing the Arrows for a 63-26 Little Eight Conference victory.
“Our defensive pressure really got us going early in the game. We were able to get some easy buckets in transition and that gave our girls a lot of confidence,” said Comets head coach Hannah Clark. “We had a lot of girls contribute on both ends of the floor. It was good to see everyone getting involved.”
With the Comets’ close 65-61 loss Tuesday to Brandon-Evansville still fresh in their minds, Hillcrest wasted no time getting busy against the Arrows holding them to only seven first-half points.
After halftime the Arrows were able get their bearings a bit adding 19 points to their final tally but Hillcrest continued to control the game for the 63-26 final.
“The Comets are a very balanced, experienced and well-coached team. They came out of the gates fast and never looked back,” said Arrows head coach Brenda Johnson. “They have several players who can score and they run the floor. Our youth shows through when we play a team that has potentially three to four girls on the court at the same time who can score. We lack communication and experience playing the game at a varsity pace.”
Hillcrest was led on the court by Madi Ballweg (21 points, 6 steals, 4 assists), Madi Foss ( 12 points, 7 steals, 6 rebounds, 4 assists), Alivia Holmquist (10 points), Ella Knutson (8 points, 8 rebounds), Ruby Peterson (8 points, 7 steals) and Regan Wiertzema (4 points, 8 rebounds).
Stat leaders for the Arrows included Celi Nelson (21 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals), BrookeLinn Finkelson (5 rebounds, 1 block, 1 point), eighth-grader Chloe Finkelson (3 rebounds, 1 point), Marisa Ludwig (3 rebounds, 2 points) and Kaitlyn Finkelson, Lucy Ohren and Mia Thompson, all with five rebounds apiece respectively.
The Comets will hit the court again Monday at home against Pelican Rapids for a 7:15 p.m. tilt, while the Arrows host Swanville Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone