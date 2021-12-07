Hillcrest girls’ basketball falls at home to Vikings

The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team hosted Pelican Rapids Monday as the Vikings outpaced the Comets to a 60-45 victory.
“The girls played hard until the final buzzer, but the Vikings were just too much for us tonight. They are a disciplined, well-coached team and we just couldn’t get into any offensive rhythm,” said Comets head coach Hannah Clark. “Alivia Holmquist shot the ball well for us tonight and led us in scoring with 14. Our guard trio of Madi Foss, Madi Ballweg and Ella Knutson did a great job defensively. Our full-court pressure is really starting to click, now we just need to fine-tune some things in the half court.”
Category leaders for the Comets were Alivia Holmquist (14 points, 5 rebounds), Ella Knutson (11 points, 5 rebounds), Madi Foss (8 points, 4 assists), Ruby Peterson (7 points), Madi Ballweg (4 points), and Regan Wiertzema (1 point, 5 rebounds).
The Vikings were led on the court by Ellie Welch (15 points) and Morgan Korg (14 points).
Both teams will be back in action Thursday as the Comets welcome in Rothsay for a 7:15 p.m. showdown while the Vikings return home to host Park Rapids Area at 7:30 p.m.
