After going 4-22 last season, the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team plans to head into the 2020-21 season with more experience and improved shooting as the Comets look to make some noise in conference and section play.
Head coach Hannah Clark is excited for her selection of guards including seniors Mackenzie Foss, Cassy Twedt, Audra Ewan and sophomore Madison Foss. “These girls have a lot of experience at the varsity level and I’m looking to them to set the tone for the rest of the team,” Clark said.
Key up-and-comers for Hillcrest this season are juniors Abby Heikes (G), Regan Wiertzema (F), Hope Adams (F), Natalie Zwiers (F), Alivia Holmquist (F/G) and sophomore Madison Ballweg (G). Clark stated that Ballweg, Wiertzma, Heikes and Adams “logged tons of hours in the gym,” while Holmquist and Zwiers both had great summers and will compete for varsity playing time.
According to Clark, the Comets could be a threat to score from all over the court.
“Our outside shooting has really improved over the summer and I think we will have a lot of different scoring options in our offense. We are hoping to increase our number of wins this season and improve the stats in multiple areas such as shooting percentage, assist/turnover ratio and points allowed,” Clark said.
While the team has a plethora of guards to choose from, it also presents a challenge. “We will have a lot more experience and depth at the guard positions than we have in the past, but we will be small and will have to experiment with different rotations as we are limited in numbers at the 4/5 position,” Clark added. “We have got great leadership in our three captains, Mackenzie, Cassy and Audra and I am looking forward to a fun season, however long it may be.
Clark sees West Central Area, Henning and Hancock as the teams to beat in Section 6A this year.
Clark will be assisted by Emily Frustol and Josh Mohagen this season.
