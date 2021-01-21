ASHBY — Forcing 28 turnovers, the Hillcrest girls’ basketball team left the court Thursday with a Little Eight Conference road win 46-41 over the Ashby Arrows.
"It took a while to get our offense going,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We forced a ton of shots and played a lot of one on one. We did a much better job in the second half moving the ball and getting the whole team involved.”
Madi Ballweg and Ella Knutson led the Comets in scoring with nine points apiece, while Knutson (10) and Madi Foss (nine) led Hillcrest in rebounding.
“I'm proud of how the girls played tonight. It was a slow start, but they played with a lot of grit and got things done in the end,” Clark added.
The Arrows were led in scoring by Celi Nelson with 16 points.
The Comets will continue their road excursion as they take on LEC rival Brandon-Evansville at 7:15 p.m. Monday. The Arrows will look to bounce back as they travel to take on Swanville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
