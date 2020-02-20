ORTONVILLE — The Hillcrest girls’ basketball team picked up a 78-47 victory Thursday over Ortonville.
“We had good ball movement on offense that led to some good, open shots for the girls,” Comets head coach Hannah Clark said. “We were able to knock down 10 three’s and that was due to our guards attacking the basket and drawing the defense in.”
Mackenzie Foss had a strong night on the court as she scored 33 points, had seven steals and five assists.
“Mackenzie Foss played a great game for us both offensively and defensively. Once she gets going, everyone else follows and it was fun to see so many people contribute,” Clark said.
Molly McGuire and Madi Foss were also in double figures with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Comets will now travel for the opening round of the Section 6A playoffs as they take on Mahnomen at 7 p.m. Friday.
