Hillcrest girls enjoy home court

Taking on the Panthers of Parkers Prairie, on Feb. 7, in Little Eight Conference play, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team picked up a 73-58 victory.
“We shot the ball really well in the first half (hitting 8-14 three pointers) and that seemed to open up things for us in the paint,” observed Hillcrest coach Hannah Clark. “We found ourselves out of position on defense and Parkers Prairie always seemed to find an open player and they knocked down shots from the outside. We did a better job in the second half, but still need to improve staying disciplined for a whole possession on the defensive end.”
Madi Ballweg led the Comets with 25 points. Ella Knutson provided a double double, 19 points and 12 rebounds. Ruby Peterson had a solid all-around game, eight points, five rebounds, five assists and six steals.
“Ballweg and Ella Retzlaff led the team on the offensive end. Ballweg had a great night from the three point line and she also attacked the rim nicely,” said Clark. Retzlaff has been so strong around the basket and she’s looking more for her shot each game. She’s a real force when she gets the ball down low. Peterson played a good all around game for us, providing a much needed spark on the defensive end.”
Hillcrest improved to 14-6 overall and 10-4 in LEC play.
