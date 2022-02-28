In first round action of the Section 6A Tournament on Monday night, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team picked up a 62-48 home win against Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal (NCE/UH). The Comets led by two at halftime, 28-26.
“It was a fun night getting one last chance to play in front of our home crowd,” exclaimed Comets coach Hannah Clark. “We didn’t play as clean as we wanted to, but we were able to come away with the victory.”
Madi Ballweg finished with 19 points, to lead Hillcrest. Ruby Peterson finished with 17 points, Regan Wiertzema had eight points and six rebounds, Ella Knutson contributed eight points and 10 rebounds and Madi Foss had 11 rebounds for the Comets.
“We struggled with their full court press and it really prevented us from getting into the flow of things offensively,” said Clark. “We did a much better job taking care of the ball in the second half.”
The win moved Hillcrest to 11-14 on the season. They are the No. 8 in Section 6A North and will now play at the No. 1 seed Underwood, on Mar. 3.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone