Hillcrest girls pick up home win

In Little Eight Conference action, on Jan. 23, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team put forth a pestering defensive effort, on their way to a 67-50 victory.
Ruby Peterson came up with 12 steals in the game, including 11 in the first half.
“Our defensive intensity really got us going in the first half. We got a little complacent on both ends of the floor in the second half, but the girls did a good job of finishing out the game hard,” stated Comets coach Hannah Clark.
Madi Ballweg led Hillcrest with 20 points in the game. She also had nine rebounds and five assists. Peterson completed the double-double with 16 points. Ella Knutson provided 15 points and nine boards, while Elsa Retlaff chipped in with nine points.
“Ballweg had another nice all around game for us. Madi Foss led us in rebounding with 13 and also dished out five assists,” mentioned Clark. “Knutson continues to be a force around the basket and that has opened up so many things for us on the perimeter.”
The win improved Hillcrest to 10-6 overall on the season and 7-4 in conference play.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone