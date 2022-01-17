A stout defensive effort and excellent rebounding propelled the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team to a 50-38 road win over Park Christian (PC) on Jan. 15. “Our defense is what really got us going in this game,” said coach Hannah Clark, “whenever we became stagnant on offense, our defense was there to pick up the slack.”
The Comets assisted on 14 of their 19 made baskets and picked up 19 offensive rebounds in the game. Madi Ballweg had 15 points to lead Hillcrest, Ella Knutson finished with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds. Also scoring in double digits was Regan Wiertzma with 11.
“We struggled against their zone defense in the first half, but we made some adjustments in the locker room and the girls really looked to attack the basket and it led to some great looks for us,” mentioned Clark. “The girls played unselfish basketball that made it hard to guard just one person.”
It was the fourth win of the season for Hillcrest, as they improved to 4-6 and will return to action at Mahnomen/Waubun on Jan. 17.
