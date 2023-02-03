Hillcrest girls pick up win 13

Hitting the road on Jan. 31, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team picked up a 79-64 victory over the Warriors of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, 79-64.
“What a great win for our team. They worked hard, played together and stuck to our defensive game plan,” observed Hillcrest coach Hannah Clark. “Ella Knutson did such a nice job on their stud post, Brylie Schultz, while the rest of the team did a great job helping down in the paint when she got the ball.”
Knutson and Madi Ballweg each scored 23 points for the Comets. Knutson added nine rebounds and seven assists. Madi Foss had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds and Ruby Peterson was also in double figures with 10 points.
“The girls played unselfish basketball and they were able to find open players and knock down shots,” said Clark. “Foss played one of her best games of the season, coming away with a double-double and playing a key role for us in our defensive game plan.”
Now at 13-6 on the season, the Comets return to action on Feb. 7, hosting Parkers Prairie.
