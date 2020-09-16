The Hillcrest girls’ soccer team welcomed in Pelican Rapids Tuesday in a game that saw the hosting Comets record a 4-0 victory.
Hailee May and MacKenzie Foss each tallied two goals in the win, while goalkeepers Emma Marfell and Lydia Baker combined for the shutout.
The Comets will head out on the road Tuesday to take on Walker-Hackensack-Akeley.
