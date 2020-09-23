The Hillcrest girls’ soccer team recorded a shutout victory Tuesday as the Comets upended Walker-Hackensack-Akeley 6-0.
Alivia Holmquist scored the first goal for the Comets nearly 20 minutes into the game with an assist from Taylor Kiss. Mackenzie Foss recoded the Comets second goal just before the break with Emma Abrahamsen assisting.
The Comets rattled off four goals in the second half as Foss (2), Kiss and Julianna Vikness each tallied scores for Hillcrest.
Walker played the game with only 11 players as three were placed under quarantine over COVID-19 concerns earlier in the day.
