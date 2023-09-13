Hillcrest holds on for victory

Three first half goals by the Hillcrest Comets boys soccer team were enough to defeat the Detroit Lakes Lakers by the score of 3-2 in DL, on Sept. 12.
Seven minutes into the contest, sophomore striker Zane Holmquist, attacked up the right side of the field into the box and crossed the ball into the small box where striker David Sung was positioned for the tap in goal. At 22 minutes, the two sophomore strikers teamed up again for a goal. Following a perfect clearing ball up the right side by sophomore back, Kian Stender, Holmquist collected and carried the ball up the field and again found Sung in the box for the goal. Ten minutes later, TJ Idudu captured a short Laker goal kick and beat a Laker defender and scored, ending the half with the Comets up 3-0.
24 minutes into the second half comet senior Soren Floden, committed a hand ball in the box giving the Lakers a penalty kick which they converted into a goal. Just two minutes later, DL scored again up the middle giving the Lakers new life and emphasized effort on the field. The Comets were able to hold off several late Laker attacks during the last 14 minutes and held onto their lead until the final buzzer.
Hillcrest had seven shots on the goal with several other excellent opportunities that missed the frame. Comet freshman backup keeper, Franki Renner, faced eight Laker shots on goal and did an excellent job late in the game facing much forward pressure by the Lakers.
“Our young Comet Team has yet to put together consecutive well played halves in one game. We need to play 80 minutes of soccer in contests to be competitive in our section going forward,” stated Hillcrest coach Rod Jensen. “I continue to be pleased with several younger starters that have not seen varsity experience (or very little) in prior years. Lincoln Nash, Caleb Holms, Sung, Holmquist, Otavio Roseira, Stender and Drew Fisher.”
The Comets now 4-2-1 face a tough Saint Cloud Cathedral, on Sept. 16, at Danielson Field in Fergus Falls.
