Hillcrest hosts Little Eight Conference all-stars

The 2023 Little Eight Conference basketball all-star series was held at Hillcrest, on Apr. 16. The evening consisted of both a boys and girls game, with a three-point contest in between.
Brian Hovland (Underwood) coached the North team consisting of Mo Bugbee, Mia Blaskowski and Zoey Swanson of Underwood, Morgan Malone and Ally Goodman of Battle Lake, Madi Ballweg, Elizabeth Olstad, and Madi Foss of Hillcrest and Madison Tillman of Rothsay.
The South was coached by Levi Schultz of Wheaton. His consisted of Sydney Schaefer of Brandon-Evansville, Brylie Schultz and Megyn Kelly of Wheaton, Jessica Moberg, Abby Sigler and Mataya Gibson of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Cora Johnson, Avery Benzinger and Kad Wehking of Parkers Prairie.
The boys game featured a mixture of players from throughout the Little Eight Conference on both teams. On the boys side, Jordon Roos (Border West) coached the team consisting of Brodie Ecker of Ashby, Jackson Koehl of Hancock, Dezmond White of Brandon/Evansville, Justin Petersen of Hillcrest, Ben Harrington of Parkers Prairie and Clint Determan and Cole Gilsdorf of Border West.
Opposing Roos and his all-star team was coach Brady Cameron of Battle Lake. Dylan Bainbridge and Andrew Walker of Border West anchored his team along with Cole Peterson of Underwood, Brady Perleberg of B/E, Owen Buehler of Battle Lake, Mason Arens of Parkers Prairie and Jared Koehl of Hancock.
In the girls game, the North squad picked up a 73-68 victory.
Jessica Moberg from CGB dominated the first half for the Little Eight South team with some great defensive plays finishing in transition, but the North finished the half on a 13-4 run with threes from Madi Ballweg and Elizabeth Olstad (Hiillcrest) to close out the half 35-31.
In the second half Brylie Schultz from Wheaton caught fire from everywhere on the court and helped her team maintain a small lead for much of the second half. However, Ballweg caught fire hitting two consecutive three pointers to put the North up for good. Ballweg capped it off with a three-pointer from the volleyball line to help bring her team to a five point win over the Little Eight South team.
In the three point contest, Justin Peterson of Hillcrest edged out Dez White of Brandon/Evansville and Elizabeth Olstad of Hillcrest prevailed over Wheaton's Megyn Kelly.
In the boys all star game, it was the Roos coached team that won, 110-76
Owen Buehler (Battle Lake) and Andrew Walker (Border West) came out hot from three point land and had their team neck and neck through most of the 1st half. But Clint Determan (Border West) had too much going at the rim and Dez White (Brandon-Evansville) knocked down four of his seven three-pointers in the half to ultimately give their squad a 51-34 halftime lead.
The second half was much the same for Coach Roos's team with 11 from Jackson Koehl (Hancock), 11 from Justin Petersen, 10 from Ben Harrington (Parkers Prairie) and another 12 from Clint Determan.
“It was another great night celebrating these boys and girls from the Little Eight Conference and celebrating their high school careers. We look forward to cheering them on as they leave our respective schools and pursue the next adventures!”