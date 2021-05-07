Several area teams competed in a Quad County meet at Long Prairie Golf Course Thursday.
In the boys’ meet, the Hillcrest Comets won the meet with a team score of 352. Pillager (395), Underwood (401), Otter Tail Central (402) and Browerville/Long Prairie-Grey Eagle (430) rounded out the rest of the teams.
Leading the way for the Comets was medalist Joel Quam with a 79. Micah Foss (85), Bryce Grabinski (90) and Ben Christenson (98) concluded the team scoring. Evan Olstad (107) and Trey Carl (116) also competed for Hillcrest.
Underwood’s Trevor Swonger took second with an 80, while Landon Ecker (102), Hudson Risbruite (104) and Jackson Swonger (115) rounded out the team scoring.
OTC was led on the links by Carter Dilly (sixth, 90), with Nathan Hillman (95), Riley Bode (106) and Tanner Arndt (111) contributing to the team score.
Only two teams competed in the girls’ meet with Otter Tail Central winning with a 292, while Hillcrest posted a 327.
Leading OTC was medalist Ady Tysdal (90), while teammates Megan Weber (third, 99) and Makena Kenyon (sixth, 103) rounded out the team scoring. Madi Ness (113) and Janie Lhotek (134) also carded scores for the Bulldogs.
For Hillcrest, Audra Ewan (98) claimed runner-up honors, while Annie Claney (fifth, 101) and Bri Lang (128) completed the team score.
Underwood’s Amber Frigard (100) would finish in fourth, with teammate Maddie Hoen shooting a 104.
