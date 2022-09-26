The Hillcrest Comets football team played their best game to date on the season, as they defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 47-12, on Sept. 24.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?