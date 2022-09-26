The Hillcrest Comets football team played their best game to date on the season, as they defeated the Bertha-Hewitt Bears 47-12, on Sept. 24.
Hillcrest scored first, just 58 seconds into the first quarter, as Evan Lindgren had a 29 yard touchdown run. The point after kick by Mathias Gjerme was good, making it 7-0. Shortly after, Erik Bjorndahl found Gabe Swedenburg for a nine yard touchdown pass, the PAT by Gjerme made it 14-0, Comets.
The Bears got their lone first half touchdown on a 22-yard run with just over four minutes left in the first.
A blocked punt by Zander Johnson, with recovery in the end zone, gave Hillcrest their third touchdown. Lindgren would score on a six-yard run and then Bjorndahl hit Leo Nordick for a 49 yard TD pass. All extra points were good and it was 35-6 at the break.
Lindgren would add a 62 yard TD run in the third, before both teams found the end zone in the fourth quarter.
“This was a collective effort from our guys,” said Comets coach Korey Fry. “We set out a goal of playing fast for four quarters and we were able to do that. Defensively, we forced 4 turnovers in the first six minutes of the game and that was a tone setter for things to come. Offensively, Lindgren and Bjorndahl had the offense rolling. Special teams, which often gets overlooked, three recovered fumbles, three blocked punts and they set up our offense in good field position all night.”
Lindgren had 128 yards on 12 carries, Bjorndahl was 7-17 for 99 yards and two touchdowns, while Swedenburg had six receptions for 56 yards and a pair of scores.
Johnson led the defense with 12 tackles, two blocked punts and the aforementioned touchdown.
Hillcrest will have their homecoming game this Friday night, hosting Rothsay.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone