In a Little Eight Conference volleyball clash, on. Oct. 11, the Hillcrest Comets picked up a 3-0 victory over the Underwood Rockets. Set scores were 25-23, 25-14 and 25-20.
“The first set was pretty much point for point all the way tied at four different times during the set. We came out strong in the second set and took an early 5-0 lead,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “The momentum stayed with us during the entire set as we became more efficient with our hitting. We battled once again in the third set but the girls kept working together to get the ‘W.’ I’m so proud of the team effort tonight and for the way, each of the girls used their gifts toward team goals.”
Hillcrest was led by Emily Adams, who finished with 19 digs, 10 kills and two aces. Hope Adams led the Comets with 12 kills, while Madi Foss had 11 Kills. Hope and Madi combined to go 26/26 at the service line. Maddie Ballweg contributed 21 digs and Anna Brumfield had 14.
Liz Lukken led the Rockets with 15 digs and eight kills. Kallyn Grove provided 15 assists, 11 digs and seven kills. Becca Johnson had 11 digs.
“Hillcrest came to play. They played together and had a great match from start to finish, which guaranteed them at least a piece of the conference championship this year,” stated Underwood coach Breck Grove. “We played point for point during the first set, but lost at the end and never really got anything going again.”
The Comets, now 16-1 overall and 7-1 in LEC play, will be at Battle Lake, on Oct. 13.
Underwood sits at 11-10 (7-3 in the LEC) and will wrap up the regular season, on Oct. 17, versus Hancock.
