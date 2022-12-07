Hillcrest pushes Hancock to the brink

In a Little Eight Conference clash, on Dec. 6, the Hillcrest Comets girls basketball team went blow for blow with the defending Class A state champions, the Hancock Owls. In the end, it was the Owls who pulled out a hard fought 71-66 win.
“Hancock came out with an aggressive press and our girls struggled to take care of the ball. Once we settled down we were able to find our rhythm on offense,” said Comets coach Hannah Clark.
Hillcrest trailed for most of the first half and found themselves down by 10 at the break. They slowly chipped away at the deficit and took the lead midway through the second half. Down the stretch, the Owls hit their free throws to pick up the win.
Elsa Retzlaff led the Comets with 20 points (including five three-pointers). Ella Knutson finished with a double-double, 21 rebound and 14 points. Lizzy Olstad was also in double figures, chipping in with 13 points.
Hancock was led by Kaitlyn Rohloff (35 points) and Misti Zemple (20).
“It was a great night of basketball. I was so proud of how hard the girls competed,” said Clark.
Now at 1-1, the Comets return to action on Dec. 8, at Brandon-Evansville.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone