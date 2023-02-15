Hillcrest rides defense to LEC victory

After a quiet start, the Hillcrest Comets boys basketball team came alive and posted a 68-37 Little Eight Conference win over the Rothsay Tigers, on Feb. 14.
Rothsay held a 15-11 lead halfway through the first half before the Comets ended on a 28-5 run, leading 39-20 at the break.
“Good win for our boys against Rothsay,” stated Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We knew that Coach (Taylor) Fuhs would have something cooked up for us to try to take away Noah Brumfield and they were able to do that for the first nine minutes. Our coaching staff collectively made some nice adjustments to our offensive scheme and we were able to finish the half strong.”
Brumfield finished with 20 points and nine rebounds. Justin Peterson recorded a double double, 14 points and 11 rebounds. Luke Christiansen provided 13 points and five boards.
“Overall, I liked our defensive execution. We were able to hold Rothsay scoreless for the first seven minutes of the second half and extend our lead a bit,” mentioned Garvin. “Sean Berge had eight steals to add to his nine points, three rebounds and five assists. He continues to add value in many significant ways.”
The win improved Hillcrest to 17-4 on the season and 11-2 in LEC play.
