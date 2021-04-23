BRECKENRIDGE — The Hillcrest and Rothsay track and field teams competed in the Anderson-Schuler meet in Breckenridge Thursday.
In the boys’ meet, Rothsay (61) finished fourth, while Hillcrest (25) took sixth. Frazee won the meet with a 150 team score.
Zeke Ihrke (54.24) would win the 400 meter dash and place fifth in the 200 meter (25.51) for Hillcrest. Other top finishers for the Comets were Jiun Moon in the 3,200 meter (third, 13:51.19), Caden Fischer in the 200 meter (fourth, 25.43) and 100 meter (fifth, 12.10), and Gavin Knutson in the shot put (sixth, 37-00).
For Rothsay, Colby Larson led the way winning the long jump (19-07.5), and also took second in the 100 meter dash (11.38).
In the girls’ meet, Wahpeton (170) won, while Rothsay (6) and Hillcrest (2) took fifth and sixth, respectively.
Rothsay would see a fourth-place finish from their 4x100 team (59.67) and a fifth-place finish from Addison Fetterer (14.83) in the 100 meter dash, while the Comets 4x100 relay team would finish in fifth (1:00.10).
