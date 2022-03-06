In a Little Eight Conference (LEC) boys basketball tilt on Mar. 4, the Hillcrest Comets defeated the Underwood Rockets, via a 62-31 score.
The visiting Comets, while shooting poorly from downtown in the first half (0-10), did have a 40-16 halftime lead.
“Definitely an interesting night offensively for us,” mentioned Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “We struggled to score in the early minutes of the game, but settled in and got most of our baskets at the rim. After shooting the ball well from outside for the last couple of games, we really struggled.”
Noah Brumfield led Hillcrest with 15 points. He was joined in double figures by Justin Peterson, 14 and Luke Christensen, who had 13. Peterson also pulled down nine rebounds in the game.
“Also an interesting evening when Sam Brumfield didn't score in the first half and we were still able to generate 40 points of offense,” said Garvin. “I'm proud of how our guys played with such intensity and focus.”
Underwood was led by Cole Peterson, who finished with 10 points and six rebounds. Drew Evavold had nine points for the Rockets.
“These kids just don’t quit, but of late we have been struggling to take care of the basketball, with 26 turnovers in the game,” said Rockets coach Kellen Shebeck. “Our lone senior, Reed Solberg, really had a great last home game of his career, scoring two points and pulling down four rebounds. We will need to fight harder on rebounding and take care of the basketball.”
Hillcrest finished the regular season with a 20-6 record and a share of the LEC title with Ashby. They will host Lake Park-Audubon on Mar. 10, in second round action of the Section 6A tournament.
Underwood ended with a record of 3-21. They will open up Section 6A tournament play in first round action at Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal, on Mar. 7.
