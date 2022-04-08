The Hillcrest Comets are set to host a senior all-star event this upcoming Sunday (Apr. 10), pairing players from both the Little Eight Conference (LEC) and Pheasant Conference to a boys game, plus dunk contest and three-point contest for boys and girls.
Those who will be participating in the all-star game (there will just be a boys game) for the LEC: Jacob Cook, Hunter Norby and Torin Olson, of Ashby, Tanner Heier and Chris Carillo, of Rothsay, Jake Wagner and Carter Thoennes, of Parkers Prairie, Noah Mansker, of Battle Lake, with Sam Brumfield and Caden Fischer, of Hillcrest. Hillcrest coach Ryan Garvin will lead the team.
Pheasant Conference players include: Zach Braaten, of Wheaton-Herman-Norcross, Owen Longnecker, of Ortonville, Ryder Staples, of West Central Area (WCA), Charles Kleindl, of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Tyler Bitzan and Titus Fuller, of Brandon-Evansville, with Luke Joos, Matt Thompson and Zach Koehl, of Hancock. Kraig Hunter, from WCA, will coach the pheasant team.
For those interested in attending, events are slated to get underway just past 5 p.m., with the dunk contest and three-point contests. The game is set for 6 p.m., during halftime there will be a 50/50 three-point shooting contest for anyone who wants to participate. The proceeds of that event will go to the Murray Foss family.
