In a five set thriller, the Wolverines of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley handed the Hillcrest Comets their first loss of the volleyball season, on Sept. 27. Set scores were: 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25 and 15-10.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?