In a five set thriller, the Wolverines of Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley handed the Hillcrest Comets their first loss of the volleyball season, on Sept. 27. Set scores were: 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 17-25 and 15-10.
“It was difficult to walk away with our first loss of the season. It was a hard fought battle that went to five sets,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “The match had a lot of momentum changes as each team fought for the point. While we served well (98%) our passing demonstrated some inconsistency. We had a ton of unforced errors and we failed to handle the strong block of the Wolverines. Jessica Moberg (CGB) had a ton of kills from the outside and we struggled to get a consistent block on her. Tomorrow we regroup, learn from our mistakes, and then TOGETHER we move on.”
Anna Brumfield was perfect at the service line, had 14 digs, 11 kills and three aces. Madi Foss finished with 14 digs and 11 kills, while Emily Adams had 14 digs and six kills and Ruby Peterson finished with 39 assists. Maddie Ballweg was 23/23 serving, had 33 digs and four aces.
Hillcrest will look to rebound as they take on Parkers Prairie, on Sept. 29.
