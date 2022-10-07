Hosting the Rothsay Tigers, on Oct. 6, the Hillcrest Comets volleyball team came up with a quick win, taking the sets via 25-6, 25-17 and 25-19.
“In the first set we hit the ball very well and had no hitting errors,” mentioned Comets coach Debi Foss. “We were less efficient with our hitting in the second and third sets but were able to get the win over the Tigers. Our offense was pretty balanced and had four players who led with eight kills each.”
Madi Foss finished with nine digs, eight kills and two aces. Anna Brumfield contributed eight kills and seven digs, while Maddie Ballweg had 17 digs. Ruby Peterson chipped in with 31 assists, five digs and five kills.
“We started the evening by honoring our Norwegian exchange students and our four seniors with pregame introductions and tributes to their parents,” said Debi. “As coaches, we’ve tried to make this a memorable occasion and give the seniors a chance to look back at their volleyball careers and celebrate their volleyball journey. Lydia Lee, from Korea, has served as one of our managers this year and has served with such a kind heart. Hope Adams, Ballweg and Foss have done an excellent job of leading our team this season. They have encouraged the underclassmen, strived for excellence, and even know the balance of keeping some ‘wacky fun’ in the mix. I’m very proud of the role they have played as captains.”
