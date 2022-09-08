The Hillcrest Comets volleyball team picked up a road Little Eight Conference victory, on Sept. 6, sweeping the Ashby Arrows, 25-9, 25-13, 25-8.
“Our goal for the night was to stay focused and keep working hard despite the hot temps in the gymnasium,” mentioned Comets coach Debi Foss. “Overall our serving percentage took a dip tonight but we had some players that had some long runs from the serving line.”
Madi Foss had 12 kills and eight digs, for Hillcrest. Anna Brumfield finished with 11 kills and seven digs, while Hope Adams and Ella Knutson each had six kills.
“We did hit the ball well and tried to be more efficient with our hitting. While there weren’t a ton of rallies tonight, we had to keep working and reading the variety of attacks that came from the Arrows,” said Debi.
Ruby Peterson collected 28 assists and she was also 13 for 13 at the service line. Madi Ballweg led the Comets with 15 digs.
Now at 3-0, Hillcrest will host Hancock, on Sept. 8.
Ashby suffered their first loss of the season and will look to rebound at Underwood, on Sept. 8.
