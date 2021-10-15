The Hillcrest volleyball team had their hands full at home Thursday against Brandon-Evansville but injuries would hamper the Comets as the Chargers ended the matchup in four (25-23, 24-26, 19-25, 20-25).
“Tonight we took on the Comets in another conference matchup. While we fought hard and passed well in the opening set, a couple miscues took us out of the set late and we found ourselves down 0-1,” said Chargers head coach Kelly Olson. “Our passing continued to be a driving force in our gameplay success in the second set and once again it was a back-and-forth battle. This time our aggressive serves and ability to execute in system on serve receive gave us the edge and we were able to tie it up after two. We used this winning momentum to carry us into an early lead in the third set and continued to serve aggressively with many of our girls logging several aces on the night. Defense also played a big part in our match win this evening.”
Comets head coach Debi Foss reflected on her team’s play after the game.
“Every set we played tonight we believed we could have won. Even with two injured starters we were still very competitive on and off the net,” said coach Foss. “We attacked the ball a ton tonight. Sometimes we were effective and sometimes we were not. We need to continue working on not giving away points and playing more disciplined. I continue to be encouraged with the way the girls are playing and with the progress we are making.”
The Comets will now host Hancock on Monday at 7:15 p.m. for their final home game of the season.
