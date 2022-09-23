Attacking

Hope Adams, right, attacks the front line of the Warriors defense, as Madison Foss looks on.

 Carl Hauser | Daily Journal

Hosting the Warriors of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, on Sept. 22, the Hillcrest Comets continued their hot start to the season, sweeping the match, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?