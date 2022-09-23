Hosting the Warriors of Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, on Sept. 22, the Hillcrest Comets continued their hot start to the season, sweeping the match, 25-22, 25-22 and 25-16.
“The match started with a battle of strong attacks from middle attackers on each team. Hope Adams was hot from the start and gave us a good jump start to the match,” stated Comets coach Debi Foss. “Brylie Schultz also dominated early on for the Warriors. There was certainly a learning curve but also a good challenge for us to go up against a tall middle blocker (Schultz).”
Anna Brumfield had 14 kills and was 10/10 from the service line. Emily Adams finished with 12 digs and eight kills, Maddie Ballweg had 14 digs and was 13/13 serving. Ruby Peterson provided 34 assists, six digs and four kills. Lastly, Madi Foss had 15 digs and three kills.
“The Warriors attacked the ball at us in a variety of ways and tested our defense,” said Debi. “The first two matches were close but we were able to win some crucial points at just the right time. The third set we got into our normal rhythm early and our attack became more effective. Thanks once again to our fans for their great support and creative cheering!”
Now at 12-0, Hillcrest will host Rothsay, on Sept 26, in conference action.
