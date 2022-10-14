In a Little Eight Conference volleyball clash, on Oct. 13, the Hillcrest Comets came away with a 3-0 sweep at the Battle Lake Battlers gym. Set scores were: 25-13, 25-17 and 25-15.
“While it wasn’t our ‘prettiest’ or cleanest play of the season, we got the job done,” said Comets coach Debi Foss. “The Battlers did a good job of mixing around their shots and freeballs. We kept pushing to get into our normal routine and at moments attacked the ball well. Madi Foss played very consistently at the net and was efficient with her attack. Hope Adams served well and had some long stretches from the back line coming up with 14 serving points and six aces. I’m proud of how these young ladies continue to pull TOGETHER despite the situation.”
Madi finished with 11 digs, 10 kills and three aces for Hillcrest. Anna Brumfield provided 12 digs, seven kills and two aces. Ruby Peterson had 28 assists, nine digs and was 10/10 serving.
The Comets, now 17-1 overall, finished LEC play with an 8-1 record. They will wrap up the regular season on Monday, at Lake Park/Audubon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone