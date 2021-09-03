The Hillcrest volleyball team traveled to Pelican Rapids Tuesday to open their season by crashing the Vikings’ home opener in three straight sets (25-15, 25-19, 25-20).
In the first set the Vikings had a hard time finding their rhythm as early-season nerves appeared to get the better of them and the Comets responded accordingly by bringing power from their front row that Pelican Rapids had trouble blocking. The Comets’ Henrietta Ruud ran a tough offense throughout the series getting the ball to their hitters. Compounding the Vikings’ woes were execution errors and net violations the Comets used to take Set 1 (25-15). In Set 2 the Vikings appeared to settle down as Ellie Welch was able to get the Pelican Rapids offense going and Kelsey Isaman picked up a few big digs to close the gap but lack of communication led to bad ball control and passing and Hillcrest wrapped up the set 25-19 led by some good defense by Madison Ballweg and Ruby Peterson. In the final set of the evening, the Vikings once again had trouble early but settled down in the middle of the set to close the gap. Sophia Paulson went on a six-point serving run for Pelican Rapids and Kelsey Isaman contributed three monster kills. The Vikings’ Tori Stephenson had back-to-back blocks and a kill down the stretch to give Pelican Rapids some momentum but the Comets weathered the storm behind some stellar passing that has shown much improvement over last season and Hillcrest ended the third set (25-20) to win the match.
“The Vikings were very excited to be back in our home gym with a great group of fans in the stands,” said Vikings head coach Heidi Isaman. “With a lot of excitement and nerves the Vikings had a harder time tonight getting ourselves into a rhythm.”
Stat leaders for the Vikings were Kelsey Isaman (7 kills, 8 digs, 0.5 blocks), Tori Stephenson (6 kills, 2 digs), Ellie Welch (6 digs, 1 block), Anna Roisum (6 digs, 1 dig, 0.5 blocks), Morgan Korf (2 kills, 4 digs, 6 assists), Hazel Haugrud (10 digs) and Kia Nelson (1 assist).
“We are off to an exciting start. The girls were pumped to finally compete against another team. A lot of things went in our favor tonight against the Vikings,” said Comets head coach Debi Foss. “Like everyone else, we’ve got some things to work on next week but I’m confident in the girls’ abilities and their love of the game. I’m most proud of the team unity we experienced tonight.”
Stat leaders for the Comets were Hope Adams (13 kills, 15/15 serving, 3 digs), Anna Brumfield (13 kills, 6 digs, 4 blocks), Ruby Peterson (16/17 serving, 9 digs), Madison Ballweg (10 digs), Henrietta Ruud (36 set assists, 5 digs, 3 kills), Natalie Zwiers (3 kills) and Abby Heikes 9/10 serving, 3 kills, 3 digs).
The Vikings will now host their first conference game against Barnesville on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. while Hillcrest hits the road against Underwood Thursday for a 7:15 p.m. tilt.
