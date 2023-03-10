Hillcrest wins overtime thriller against Park Christian

36 minutes was not enough time to decide a winner between the Hillcrest Comets and Park Christian Falcons boys basketball teams, on Mar. 8. In the end, it was the Comets who walked away with a 66-64 victory, advancing in the Section 6A tournament.
“An absolutely beautiful playoff basketball game with Park Christian. Our fans showed up. Park Christian traveled really well and it was so loud,” observed Comets coach Ryan Garvin. “Former Hillcrest teammate of mine and father of Preston and Sean Berge, Daniel Berge, was celebrating the simple fact that all of these boys got to play in this type of atmosphere. So good.”
Hillcrest led 36-28 at the break. The Falcons had the upper hand over the final 18 minutes, with a 30-22 scoring output.
“We came out with really good energy in the first half. We moved the ball pretty well and, I think, made some pretty good decisions getting the ball through their zone,” said Garvin. “In the second half, Park Christian did a great job of spreading us out and getting to the paint. We were really slow on our rotations. We had a lot of opportunities to secure rebounds or loose balls, but we struggled to come up with a lot of the 50/50 balls and Park capitalized.”
The game was tied at 58 in the final seconds of regulation and Hillcrest got a good look but were unable to get the bucket to drop, sending the game into overtime.
In overtime, the Comets knocked down free throws and staved off a last second surge by the Falcons to pick up the win.
Noah Brumfield scored 22 points to lead Hillcrest. He also went over the 1000 point mark in his career and over 600 on the season.
Luke Christensen had 19 points in the game and Preston finished with nine.
Kyler Card led the Falcons with 25 points and Bridger Carlson had 15.
The victory improved the Comets record to 20-7 on the season.
They will now take on the top seed in Section 6A - North, the Henning Hornets. Game is set for Mar. 13, at “the Hive” in Perham.
