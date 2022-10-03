Hosting the Rothsay Tigers, on Sept. 30, for Homecoming 2022, the Hillcrest Comets football team came away with a thrilling 47-46 victory. The two sides combined for close to 1,000 yards of offense. Hillcrest finished with 535 total yards (332 on the ground and 203 through the air), while Rothsay had 443 yards (227 passing, 216 rushing).



