Hosting the Rothsay Tigers, on Sept. 30, for Homecoming 2022, the Hillcrest Comets football team came away with a thrilling 47-46 victory. The two sides combined for close to 1,000 yards of offense. Hillcrest finished with 535 total yards (332 on the ground and 203 through the air), while Rothsay had 443 yards (227 passing, 216 rushing).
The Tigers scored first, on an eight yard touchdown pass. Hillcrest answered with a pair of long touchdown runs by Evan Lindgren. The first was for 55 yards and the second was 64 yards, giving the Comets a 12-6 advantage.
Rothsay tied the contest with a touchdown early in the second quarter and then took the lead on a 68 yard touchdown run by Matthew Danielson. Hillcrest answered, as Erik Bjorndahl connected with Leo Nordick for a 57 yard touchdown and Mateus Gjerme added the extra point, making it 19-18 Comets.
Another touchdown and two point conversion gave the visitors a 26-19 halftime lead.
Beginning the second half, Rothsay got a long touchdown to give themselves a 13 point lead. Lindgren had a pair of short touchdown runs, on either end of a Rothsay score, making it 38-33 late in the third.
After a fumble, Hillcrest jumped back on top, as Bjorndahl hit Gabe Swedenburg for a 29 yard score and the extra point made it a 40-38 Comets lead. Shortly after, a blocked punt by the Comets set up another touchdown run by Lindgren, making it 47-38.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Tigers brought it back 97 yards for the touchdown and with the two point conversion, it was 47-46.
Rothsay had a chance late but the Comets defense held on for the win.
Lindgren finished with 31 carries for 301 yards, one catch for 25 yards and 5 touchdowns on the night. Bjorndahl completed 11 passes for 203 yards and 2 scores. Swedenburg was the leading receiver with 8 catches for 109 yards. Nordick had 69 yards on 2 catches.
Alexander Johnson led the Comets with 11 tackles and an interception.
Having won their last two games and now 2-3 on the season, Hillcrest will travel to Sebeka, on Oct. 7.
