Hillcrest Lutheran Academy (HLA) is thrilled to announce that the 53rd annual Hillcrest Invitational Basketball Tournament (HIT) will be held on Apr. 8-9. After not being able to gather for the past two years, HLA is even more excited to welcome players, alumni and friends to Hillcrest for a weekend of basketball and fellowship.
55 years ago, Hillcrest enjoyed a successful season competing against local high school teams like Rothsay and Lake Park, however, because Hillcrest was not yet part of the Minnesota State High School League, when the play-off season arrived, they were not allowed to participate. So, Mr. Colbeck, ever an advocate for Hillcrest and his players, decided to create his own opportunity for his boys to compete in tournament-style play. What began as a small tournament has now blossomed to over 50 teams competing, HIT is a favorite annual tradition for hundreds of players and fans.
“Usually we see 50-64 teams that play throughout the divisions,” mentioned Hillcrest athletic director Dave Weinrich. “There aren’t many rec tournaments anymore.”
When discussing the process of getting the tournament going again, Weinrich said, “About two months ago we decided to bring it back and made contact with Derek Abrahams, at Kennedy Secondary School, to make sure we could get the gym space here in Fergus Falls.”
“We are so excited to welcome you back to Hillcrest in April to enjoy all the fun, fellowship and yes, basketball, that HIT has to offer,” mentioned Carrie Bjorndahl. “Reconnect with old friends, chat with former teachers and meet some of our current students. Admission to all games is free, so please join us!”
Now that the tournament hasn’t been held the last few years, many that come back will enjoy some of the newer establishments in Fergus Falls, or even those that haven’t played in a few years.
“For people that haven’t been here in awhile, they can enjoy some of the new gathering spots and for me, catching up with people I haven’t seen in awhile is always good,” said Weinrich. “I get a few emails from some of the original players/teams in the tournament, curious about how things are going, they still come and watch.”
Are you interested in putting together a team this year? Please follow this link for tournament and registration information. https://www.ffhillcrest.org/hit
