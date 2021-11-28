Hockey has always been a steady presence in Fergus Falls, from the mite level all the way up to Fergus Falls varsity. No matter what the level, both boys and girls have found a fair amount of success in representing Fergus Falls hockey. Participation numbers have steadily increased over the last five years, Fergus Falls Youth Hockey Association President Sarah Casey shares some thoughts over the matter. “This year, we have about 260 skaters, that’s an 18-year high! We have 80 skaters at the Otter/Gopher level of our mite program. This typically includes skaters who are new to hockey or are starting their second year,” says Casey. “As an association, we want to make trying hockey as easy as possible for kids and their parents. Our GirlzROCK and BoyzROLL program does just that. The one-week program is completely free. We equip the skaters with gear and line up coaches, many of whom are from the high school teams, to help the kids skate and learn the basics of hockey.”
“Overall, I think our association is growing because we have a group of dedicated volunteers and city staff committed to making our program fun yet challenging for all skaters. I also think our skaters are enjoying the game of hockey and telling their friends! Word of mouth is a powerful recruitment tool,” stated Casey.
Even though many of the youth teams are up and running for this winter season, parents can still register their child for this season. Community support is also huge, “We’re always looking for businesses that would like to support the association through sponsorship. We're also always looking for volunteers to help make the association function. This includes our board of directors, committee members, coaches and much more.”
This summer the FFYHA held the first eight-week Fergus Falls Summer Hockey Camp. It was a huge success and growth for the camp is expected this summer.
