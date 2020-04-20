The Heart O’Lakes  Conference recently announced its 2019-20 boys’ all-conference basketball team.

Perham’s Finn Diggins was named MVP, while teammates Charlie Rasmussen and Elijah Morris joined Diggins on the squad.

Pelican Rapids was represented by McHale Korf, Jayden Rutherford and Logan Fahje.

Breckenridge saw Cooper Yaggie and Jonah Christensen  named to this year’s squad.

Sign up for our email newsletters



Load comments