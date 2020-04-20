The Heart O’Lakes Conference recently announced its 2019-20 boys’ all-conference basketball team.
Perham’s Finn Diggins was named MVP, while teammates Charlie Rasmussen and Elijah Morris joined Diggins on the squad.
Pelican Rapids was represented by McHale Korf, Jayden Rutherford and Logan Fahje.
Breckenridge saw Cooper Yaggie and Jonah Christensen named to this year’s squad.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.