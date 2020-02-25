Jodi Holleman, who has more than 20 years of experience coaching at the high school and college levels, has been named head coach of the Minnesota State Community and Technical College women’s basketball team.
For the past five years, Holleman has coached the Ridgewater Community College women’s basketball team, and she previously led the Hancock High School girls’ basketball team for 15 years.
“We are thrilled that Jodi will be leading the Lady Spartans as our next head women’s basketball coach,” said Jason Retzlaff, M State’s co-athletic director. “We love Jodi’s passion for coaching and teaching the fundamentals of the game. Through her years of experience, she has continually shown the ability to develop student athletes on and off the court.
“Her familiarity with the area’s local basketball talent will be a great asset in the recruiting process. She is a perfect fit to rejuvenate our women’s basketball program, and we are excited to welcome her to M State.”
The Spartan athletic teams are based on M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
Under Holleman’s leadership, RCC has advanced to the regional college tournament, and Hancock’s Lady Owls won 10 conference titles and advanced three times to the state tournament. During her tenure in Hancock, she coached eight 1,000 point scorers and two 2,000 point scorers, compiling an overall record of 277 wins and 107 losses.
“I am extremely excited for this opportunity to coach at M State,” Holleman said. “I am thankful that Athletic Directors Jason Retzlaff and Steve King have faith in me to lead this Spartan basketball program. I have always been impressed with the Spartans’ community support and basketball tradition, and I can't wait to dive into recruiting local basketball talent in the Fergus Falls area.”
The Lady Spartans basketball team was on hiatus during the 2019-20 season and will resume play in the upcoming 2020-21 season.
In addition to coaching at the high school and college levels, Holleman is the owner and coach of the West Central Wildcats, an AAU basketball organization that has grown from two teams to 24 teams since its inception in 2012.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
