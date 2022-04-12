The home opener for the M State Spartans baseball team didn’t quite go as planned, as they were swept by the Raiders of Central Lakes College in a doubleheader, via scores of 7-6 and 14-4, on Monday afternoon.
Game one saw the visitors jump out to a 4-0 lead after the first two innings. The Spartans would strike back with a four-run bottom of the third. With two runners on, Cal Schmitz hit an RBI double and then Mike Short left the yard to tie the game at four all. Central Lakes plated a pair of runners in the fifth and sixth innings, only for M State to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh with RBIs from Schmitz and Short. In extra innings, the Raiders scored the eventual game winning run on a wild pitch.
Schmitz and Short combined to go 4/8 with two runs and six RBIs. Ty Kargar, Noah Aufdengarten and Dylan Gertken all had two hits apiece, with Gertken scoring twice. Brock Depute went seven plus innings, giving up nine hits, seven runs, a walk and four strikeouts. Short finished the game on the mound.
Central Lakes collected 20 hits in the second game, on their way to victory, including scoring the final eight runs of the contest. Schmitz had a pair of hits and Christian Norby, Jackson Martin and Daniel Buendorf all collected RBIs for M State. Brett Engelmeyer pitched the first five innings. He gave up 13 hits, 10 runs, struck out four batters and did not issue a walk.
It was the second time in three days that M State was swept by Central Lakes.
Now at 5-9 in the spring, the Spartans are slated to be back in action on Apr. 12, at Riverland Community College and then home on Apr. 15 versus Saint Cloud Technical and Community College.
