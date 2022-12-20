Home opener results in W for Fergus boys hockey

After spending the first part of the season on the road and having not played in 12 days, the Fergus Falls Otters boys hockey team picked up a 4-1 over River Lakes, on Dec. 20, at the Community Ice Arena.
The game featured just two penalties that were offsetting and neither team had a power play in the contest.
Fergus got the scoring going with a goal by Kellen Stenstrom at the 8:11 mark of the first period. He was helped on the play by Gavin Goepferd and Ethan McGuiness. It was the fourth goal of the season for Stenstrom, as the Otters held a slight 9-8 shot advantage after the first 17 minutes of the game.
The home team would then catch fire to begin the second (in a period that saw them outshot the opponent 17-2) as they scored three times in the first 3:38.
Joey Johnson got his first goal of the season and first of two straight at the 1:02 mark. He got helpers from Jack Welde and Leighton Buckmeier. Two minutes later Johnson got a backhand goal off of a rebound shot from McGuiness. Then moments later, Stenstrom got his second of the night on an unassisted goal, making it 4-0 Otters.
River Lakes tallied their lone goal in the later stages of the third period.
“I thought from the drop of the puck we came out with a lot of energy, we made some good plays and it all starts with how well you are going to defend,” said Otters coach Mike Donaghue. “I thought we did a tremendous job defending and going north with the puck.”
30-18 was the final tally for shots on goals, in favor of the Otters.
Ben Swanson made 17 saves on the night.
“He (Colin Becker) plays with a lot of poise with the puck at the blue line, it’s a confidence thing and his decisions are the right decisions every time, fortunate to have him this year,” mentioned Donaghue. “At the blue line you have time to react and read and make the right places and he’s making the right plays and the players better around him. When we get all five guys on the ice contributing and our forwards are committed to getting pucks in, good things happen.”
The win moved Fergus to 3-2 on the season, their second straight victory.
They will return to action next week at their own Holiday tournament.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone