Welcoming in Rothsay on June 22, the Ottertail Central (OTC) Bulldogs 15U baseball team picked up a five-inning doubleheader sweep, winning via scores of 5-0 and 13-3.
Game one saw OTC score a pair of runs via walks in the bottom of the first inning. Two more runs would score on a single by Garrett Kuhn-Rice, in the third inning. An RBI groundout in the fourth inning would round out the scoring.
Rowan Finseth pitched a no-hitter for Ottertail. He issued three walks and struck out eight batters.
The Bulldogs took advantage of seven walks issued. Quenton Beske, Parker Samuelson and Finseth all drew two walks each. Collin Lukken scored twice in the game. OTC was held to two hits in game one.
In the night cap, both teams saw more production on the offensive side, but still resulted in a win for the home team.
OTC scored three runs in the first, five in the second and five in the third. Rothsay scored a lone run in the second and a pair in the fourth.
Beske started the game for Ottertail, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. Ryan Despard pitched an inning in relief, giving up two unearned runs. The two pitchers combined for eight Ks.
Lukken went 2-2 with two runs and four RBIs. Brandon Gabe went 2-3 with a run scored and two RBIs and four other players scored two runs a piece.
The pair of wins brought Ottertail’s record to 8-8 on the season.
