National Archery in the School Program (NASP) offers many tournaments in the area over the winter months. Fergus Falls area homeschool archers competed in a virtual archery tournament that was held the week of Feb. 13-19. Since the tournament was virtual, they were hosted to shoot their scores at the Lakes Area Archery (LAA) range in Erdahl. 72 youth participated in the tournament.
Participating schools were Lake Park-Audubon, Sauk Centre, and Fergus Falls.
Awards were given to the top five youth in each category and 300 points was the maximum possible score. Here is a look at some of the results for Fergus. Elizabeth Karlgaard shot a score of 243 and placed fourth in her age group. Elijah Krause shot a score of 189 placing eighth in his group. Josiah Krause shot a score of 172 placing 10th for sixth grade boys. Anna Krause shot a score of 102, placing fifth in her group. Top score for that group was 207 with an average score of 143. For fifth grade boys, Walter Nebbeling shot a score of 202, placing sixth.
FF Area Homeschool will shoot their scores again at the LAA archery range in Erdahl on Mar. 9. Their final competition will be in Wahpeton on Mar. 11, at the Wahpeton Middle School.
NASP tournaments come to a close at the end of March. Participation in NASP archery is very high with large turnouts for regional and state tournaments barring COVID outbreaks. In 2018, the State NASP Tournament was held in Bemidji and hosted 1,110 youth shooters. This year the state finals will be in Duluth. More information can be found on NASPschools.org and NASPtournaments.org.
