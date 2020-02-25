HENNING — The Henning boys’ basketball team celebrated its seniors Monday as the Hornets cruised past Browerville/Eagle Valley 73-36.

Blake Wallevand led the Hornets in scoring with 23 points, while teammate Isaac Fisher scored 14 tallies.

The Hornets will close out its regular season at 7:15 p.m. against Parkers Prairie Friday.

