HENNING — The Henning boys basketball team picked up another win on the season as the Hornets defeated Verndale 76-37.
Isaac Fisher (18), Blaine Wallevand (15), Parker Fraki (15) and Brandon Trana (11) were all in double figures for the Hornets.
The Hornets will now travel to take on Menahga at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
