PERHAM — The Henning boys’ basketball team made quick work of the New York Mills Eagles Saturday as the Hornets won a Section 6A playoff game 85-48.
Blake Wallevand led the Hornets with 24 points, while teammates Parker Fraki (19), Isaac Fisher (17) and Blaine Wallevand (11) were all in double figures.
The Hornets will now take on Mahnomen/Waubun at 6 p.m. Monday at Concordia College in Moorhead.
