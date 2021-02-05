HENNING — The Henning boys’ basketball team placed four players in double figures on the way to a 79-45 victory over Sebeka Thursday.
The Hornets were led by Mason Hammer with 20 points, while Tanner Arndt (19), Joe Angell (12) and Tyson Misegades (10) were also in double figures.
The Hornets will now travel to take on Wadena-Deer Creek at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
