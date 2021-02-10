WADENA — Despite offensive struggles, the Henning boys’ basketball team picked up a double-digit victory over the hosting Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines 52-40 victory Tuesday.

Tanner Arndt led the Hornets with 21 points, while teammates Mason Hammer and Joe Angell were also in double figures with 12 and 10 points, respectively.

The Hornets will continue down the road as they take on New York Mills at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

 

